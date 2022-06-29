Carson Pickett is 1st USWNT player with a limb difference to play in international game

Carson Pickett made history Tuesday night when she became the first player with a limb difference to play for the United States women’s national soccer team.

The defender appeared in the squad’s friendly against Columbia, which the U.S. won, 2-0, at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Pickett, 28, was born without a left hand and part of her arm. She plays for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League. She has also played for the Orlando Pride, Seattle Reign and was loaned to Australia's Brisbane Roar. She played collegiately at Florida State University.

Pickett’s teammates congratulated Pickett on her appearance.

Carson Pickett controls the ball during the United States' match against Colombia. Omar Vega / Getty Images

“You’re a star @carson.pickett,” forward Sophia Smith wrote in a post that Pickett shared on her Instagram story.

“@carsonpickett !!!! Proud of you,” defender Sofia Huerta wrote.

“Yupppp,” midfielder Taylor Kornieck wrote, along with star-eyed and heart emoji.

Team stalwarts Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe also congratulated her.

Tuesday’s match marked the women’s team’s final tuneup before 2023 World Cup qualification games. The squad will next take the pitch July 4 when it faces Haiti in Monterrey, Mexico, in the CONCACAF W Championship, which serves as the region's qualifying tournament for the World Cup.