Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

U.S women’s soccer team players Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone join TODAY to discuss the historic victory on equal pay in the sport. “For us as players, I’m just so proud of the way we stuck together and really just put our foot down. This is a huge win for us,” Rapinoe says.
Feb. 22, 2022
