IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

  • Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

    06:27

  • US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement

    02:18

  • Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title, Bob Baffert suspended

    00:22

  • Michigan basketball coach suspended for rest of regular season

    00:23

  • NBA debuts new ‘The Batman’ trailer

    00:49

  • Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl

    02:30

  • What is slacklining? Inside the sport taking flight on TikTok

    02:27

  • Sports officials consider raising minimum age in figure skating

    02:28

  • The Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

    01:02

  • Magic Johnson opens up about 30-year marriage to wife Cookie

    05:56

  • US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory

    02:55

  • Mixed martial arts on the rise in China

    03:25

  • Team USA’s figure skating stars weigh in on ROC controversy

    04:21

  • TODAY’s Craig Melvin wraps up his time in Beijing!

    02:00

  • Steve Kornacki on final medal prospects for Team USA

    04:00

  • Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'

    01:05

  • Meet Beijing’s biggest celebrity: Bing Dwen Dwen joins TODAY!

    02:38

  • Simone Biles weighs in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic journey

    01:46

TODAY

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

04:21

U.S women’s soccer team players Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone join TODAY to discuss the historic victory on equal pay in the sport. “For us as players, I’m just so proud of the way we stuck together and really just put our foot down. This is a huge win for us,” Rapinoe says.Feb. 22, 2022

Megan Rapinoe on US women's soccer team's equal pay agreement: 'This is a huge win'

  • Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

    06:27

  • US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement

    02:18

  • Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title, Bob Baffert suspended

    00:22

  • Michigan basketball coach suspended for rest of regular season

    00:23

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All