IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our travel boxes are selling out! Grab your Shop TODAY Staycation box for 63% off before it's gone

Why Caleb Williams paints his nails

Williams and his stellar nails are headed right into the NFL.
USC Trojans defeated the San Jose State Spartans 56-28 during a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Caleb Williams shows off his nails during a USC game.MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne / MediaNews Group via Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Amy Eley

It looks like there's one tradition Caleb Williams will take into the NFL.

Williams, who was selected by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft, showed up to the draft in Detroit, Michigan, wearing his signature painted nails.

The quarterback, who played for the University of Southern California, showed off his nails on the red carpet of the April 25 draft, telling Cam Newton, “I paint my nails, I wear unique things.”

Williams previously explained in an interview with USC Athletics that his mom has been a nail technician for his entire life, and he started painting his nails during his last year of high school.

“It’s kind of always been around me and nobody else does it. I like to kind of do new things,” he said, adding that the color and style changes every week.

“This is where all the gold comes from.”

Williams won the Heisman Trophy, which is a coveted award given to the most impressive college football player, in 2022. During that season, he had 42 touchdown passes and threw 4,537 yards. He transferred to USC in 2021 after playing at the University of Oklahoma. Williams is originally from Washington, D.C.

He said, prior to the draft, that if he ended up playing for the Chicago Bears, he “can’t wait.”

“All I’ve heard is great things about you all,” he told the media in Detroit on April 24, according to NBC Sports Chicago. “I’m ready to go.”

And he's been ready to go for a long time. He told TODAY's Kaylee Hartung that he's been planning this since he was 12.

“It’s actually becoming a reality being here, being at the draft, possibly being the No. 1 pick. Crazy.”

The NFL draft takes place over the course of three day and will wrap up Saturday, April 27.

Amy Eley

Amy Eley is the assistant managing editor and oversees the West Cost digital team for TODAY.com, covering breaking news, what's happening in pop culture, those viral TikTok videos and everything in between. She's currently based in Colorado.

Experience

Amy’s been with TODAY.com since three days after she finished graduate school in 2013. She's covered breaking news, launched lifestyle verticals, taken readers to anchors’ homes (Al Roker’s kitchen remains a personal favorite), documented a surrogacy pregnancy, managed various editorial teams and even appeared on-air to tell America how to clean behind their refrigerators.

Expertise and Education

Amy graduated from CUNY's Graduate School of Journalism with a master's degree in journalism. Prior to that, she earned her bachelor's degree in Hawaii and worked for "Ski Racing" magazine.