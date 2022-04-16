Former University of Arkansas lineman Brian Wallace dies at 26

Brian Wallace, former University of Arkansas lineman, has died. He was 26.

The Arkansas Razorback Football’s official Twitter announced the sad news on Friday, sharing a statement alongside a photo of Wallace in his uniform.

“Our hearts are broken. Brian will always be a Razorback. Our thoughts and love are with Brian’s family and friends,” the statement read.

Wallace’s father, Brian Sr., told Pig Trail Nation earlier this week that his son was in the intensive care unit at a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, after he had two heart attacks on Monday, April 11. The former athlete was reportedly having issues while breathing at work, where he suffered his first heart attack. He had a second heart attack while at the hospital.

Wallace was in a coma and could not breathe on his own, according to his father. No cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

The young football star became part of the Razorbacks in 2014, after graduating from Christian Brothers College High School. According to the University of Arkansas football program's website, Wallace started 33 of 35 games played during his Razorback career on the offensive line. He graduated in 2018.

On Thursday, Head Football Coach at the University of Arkansas Sam Pittman tweeted, “Prayers for Brian Wallace and his family. They are a strong family but need us to right now.”

He also retweeted the university’s statement on Wallace’s death.

His high school’s football program also expressed their condolences on Twitter.

“So saddened by the passing of Brian Wallace. We had the joy of watching him grow into a young man on and off the field. Always in our hearts. Love you big fella,” the tweet read, alongside photos of Wallace, his family and the athlete on the field.