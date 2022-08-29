IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe carted off the field after sustaining injury at halftime

By Drew Weisholtz

Football can be a violent game. So violent, in fact, that even the mascots can get hurt.

The Baltimore Ravens mascot, Poe, sustained an injury while playing a football game against kids during halftime of Baltimore’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. The mascot was eventually taken off the field in a cart.

Poe on the field with Ravens medical staff after injuring his left leg.Nick Wass / AP

Poe, who is named for "The Raven" author Edgar Allan Poe, remained on the field for about five minutes and the incident nearly delayed the start of the second half. After the mascot left the field, a replacement Poe filled in at the game, ESPN reported.

On Sunday, the Ravens let fans know that Poe was doing OK.

“Thanks for all your concerned tweets,” the team wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of Poe sitting on a couch with an ice pack on its left knee.

“Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic. We’ll continue to share updates on Poe’s status, but he’s resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results.”

After the game, Raven head coach John Harbaugh joked about the situation.

“No updates on that,” he told reporters. “There’ll be an MRI tomorrow, I’m sure.”

The Ravens won the game, 17-15, marking the team’s 23rd consecutive preseason victory. Poe will also have some time to get healthy before Baltimore opens the regular season against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.

