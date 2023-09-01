Television viewers who have Spectrum cable were left in the dark on Aug. 31 when ABC and ESPN were among the channels not available as Charter Communications and Disney failed to reach an agreement over terms to carry Disney-owned channels.

The blackout meant viewers could not watch the University of Utah-University of Florida football game on ESPN or the Carlos Alcaraz-Lloyd Harris second-round match at the U.S. Open.

“The Walt Disney Company has removed their programming from Spectrum which creates hardship for our customers,” Spectrum, which has 14.7 million subscribers around the country, wrote on its DisneyESPNFairDeal.com site. “We offered Disney a fair deal, yet they are demanding an excessive increase.”

Disney defended its decision, while noting other channels it owns are also affected.

Karene Reid of the Utah Utes chases Graham Mertz of the Florida Gators on Aug. 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City. The game was blacked out due to Disney's dispute with Spectrum. Chris Gardner / Getty Images

“We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Charter Communications for some time and have not yet agreed to a new market-based agreement,” the company said in a statement to NBC News.

“As a result, their Spectrum TV subscribers no longer have access to our unrivaled portfolio of live sporting events and news coverage plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from the ABC Owned Television Stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels.”

Disney also said it is merely looking for a fair agreement.

Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot to Lloyd Harris during the second round of the U.S. Open on Aug. 31, 2023. Spectrum subscribers could not see the match. Charles Krupa / AP

“Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace," it wrote. “We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers.”

The U.S. Open expressed its disappointment in the blackout coming when the No. 1 seeded Alcaraz was playing.

“We’re very disappointed for our fans and viewers around the country that Spectrum and Charter could not resolve their dispute with Disney, resulting in a loss of ESPN coverage of Thursday night’s matches,” the tournament wrote Aug. 31 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re very hopeful that this dispute can be resolved as quickly as possible.”

The timing of the blackout is particularly rough for football fans, given that Sept. 2 marks the first weekend of a full slate of games in the 2023 college season, with several games scheduled to air across the ESPN family of networks.

ESPN also carries "Monday Night Football," which could be in peril if Disney and Spectrum cannot resolve their dispute. "Monday Night Football" kicks off Sept. 11 when the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills, in what is a highly anticipated game, due in no small part to the fact Aaron Rodgers will make his debut as Jets quarterback.

The U.S. Open will also continue to be aired on ESPN, which means viewers could potentially miss that, as well.