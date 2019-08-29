Authorities are investigating a boat crash on a Canadian lake involving "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary and his wife that left two others dead.

The collision occurred on Lake Joseph in Ontario around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, resulting in the deaths of Susanne Brito, 48, a mother of three from Canada, and Gary Poltash, 64, a father of two from Florida, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

A representative for O'Leary, a multi-millionaire investor known as "Mr. Wonderful" on the ABC reality show, released a statement to NBC News about the incident.

"Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident,'' he said. "I am fully cooperating with authorities.

"Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected."

No charges have been filed, and police are asking for any eyewitnesses to the crash to contact them.

The rep for O'Leary said that O'Leary's wife, Linda, was driving the boat at the time, and she passed a DUI test by police following the collision.

Poltash's brother told NBC News that the O'Learys' boat hit a larger boat and went over the bow, striking Poltash in the head and killing him instantly. Brito died of her injuries in the hospital on Tuesday, police said.

Police are trying to determine whether the larger boat had its lights on before the crash and whether O'Leary's wife was able to see them.

Three other people were injured in the collision, treated at the hospital and released, police said.

O'Leary and his wife regularly spend their summers in a 9,000-square-foot cottage on Lake Joseph in an area dubbed "Millionaire's Row," where stars like Tom Hanks, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Cindy Crawford and Steven Spielberg also have homes.