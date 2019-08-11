On Sunday, Serena Williams was forced to withdraw from the Rogers Cup Finals due to an injury, giving her opponent Bianca Andreescu the win.

Trailing 3-1 in the first set, Williams called for a medical timeout. Less than a minute later, the umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, giving hometown hero Andreescu the win, making her the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was visibly upset, sitting on her bench looking down at the ground and wiping away tears.

Instead of celebrating, her opponent went over and gave her a pep talk.

When Andreescu realized she was about to win, instead of celebrating, she went over to Williams’ side and consoled the 37-year-old tennis pro in an incredible moment of sportsmanship.

After a few seconds, Williams was smiling.

Williams and Andreescu were going head to head at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada.

Then, the two hugged.

Later, Williams explained to reporters the injury she sustained was a back spasm.

"It started yesterday in my match and it just got worse," she said. "Just my whole back just completely spasmed, and to a point where I couldn't sleep and I couldn't really move. And so I was just trying to figure out, How do you play a match where you have no rotation?"

“I'm not a crier, but, thank you guys,” Williams said as she choked back tears after accepting the check for second-place. “I'm sorry I couldn't do it today. I tried but I just couldn't do it.”

"Bianca you're a great sports person, woman," she added. "And thanks to my team. It's been a tough year, but we'll keep going."