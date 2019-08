A German zookeeper was lucky to escape with only a few bruises after a frightening encounter with an angry rhinoceros.

A stunning video from Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen shows a rhino smashing its horns into a zookeeper's car and rolling it over multiple times with the zookeeper inside.

It's unclear what got the rhino so enraged. Officials say the rhino arrived at the park for a breeding program about 18 months ago and is still adjusting to his new environment.