See the 1st official Christmas portrait of President Trump and wife Melania

Melania Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump, wished everyone a merry Christmas on Monday in their first official Yuletide portrait from the White House.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.@POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Tuesday, December 5, in their official 2017 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/WRvY1sUUuw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 14, 2017

The first couple looked sharp and classic — with the president, 71, dressed in a tux, and his wife, 47, in an elegant black sheath — for the portrait taken on Dec. 5.

The couple hold hands while standing among Melania Trump's silver tinsel Christmas decorations, which she unveiled last month under the theme "Time-Honored Traditions."

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

"The decorations are up!" the fashion-forward first lady tweeted of the 53 Christmas trees adorned with more than 12,000 ornaments and 18,000 lights, according to her office.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, joined in on the festivities with their own official Christmas portrait.

Our official Christmas portrait has been released! We took this photo on Saturday, December 9, at the Vice President's Residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Myles Cullen) pic.twitter.com/AOFpUWWV9n — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) December 14, 2017

The rest of the presidential family is in the holiday spirit, too, as Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to wish everyone a happy Hannukkah from her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three kids.