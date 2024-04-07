$1.3 billion Powerball winning ticket sold in Oregon after draw delays

A lucky player from Oregon has scooped up the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday after the highly anticipated drawing was delayed over what the Multi-State Lottery Association said was one lottery’s need for additional time to complete security procedures.

According to Powerball’s website there was one winner from Oregon, and the winning numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and 9.

The $1.33 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in Powerball history, with the cash value of $621 million. The drawing ended a winless streak that had stretched over three months.

There were also seven $1 million winners in this draw.

The drawing was originally scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET.

Powerball rules require that every ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before a drawing, according to a news release.

“This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win,” the release said. “Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.”

Customers were told to hold on to their tickets. And once the pre-drawing procedures were complete, the drawing would be performed under the supervision of “lottery security officials and independent auditors.”

