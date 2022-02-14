Jill Biden decorates White House lawn for Valentine’s Day: See the pics

First Lady Jill Biden is at it again with Valentine's Day decorations.

This year, she's celebrating with life-sized displays of faith, hope and love and some animal appreciation.

Overnight, large, hand-painted, wooden artwork in the shape of the Biden's new puppy, Commander and new cat, Willow, appeared on the North Lawn of the White House.

There is also a jumbo heart inscribed with 1 Corinthians 13:13: “Three things will last forever, faith, hope, and love — and the greatest of these is love.”

NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell shared photos of the display on Twitter.

But the love doesn't stop there. There is also a Valentine’s Day display inside the East Wing of the White House.

The East Wing landing is decorated for Valentine's Day. Erin Scott / White House

A group of 21 students participated in the art activity and created 42 total hearts that are on display in the East Landing section of the White House. Erin Scott / White House

FLOTUS organized a display of 42 "heart-work" created by the second-grade classes of the Washington, DC 2021 Teacher of the Year, Mr. Alejandro Diasgranados, of Aiton Elementary School. Twenty of those students will visit the White House later today and tour the State Floor.

Each student was asked to use a set of words, reflecting the First Lady’s values, to guide their Valentine’s Day heart designs. Erin Scott / White House

All of the "heart-work" created by the students used the following words: Compassion, Courage, Family, Gratitude, Healing, Hope, Kindness, Love, Peace, Strength and Unity. Erin Scott / White House

This isn't the first time FLOTUS has used the lawn to show her love.

Last year, she surprised POTUS with life-sized conversation hearts outside the White House with messages like: “strength,” “love,” “kindness,” “family,” and “healing”.

“The First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family, Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays," the first lady’s office said in a statement to NBC News at the time. "Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”