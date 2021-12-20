President Joe Biden introduces his new puppy

President Joe Biden is adding another adorable German shepherd to his family.

Biden revealed the new puppy, Commander, in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.

“Meet the newest Biden,” the caption said.

In the video, the playful pup runs up to the president as he says, “Hey, pal. How you doing? How are you?”

The words “Welcome, home Commander!” pop up as the short clip shows the German shepherd playing with his new owners.

In the clip, Commander runs around, plays fetch and walks with Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Before the video ends, Biden appears to be teaching the dog to sit and rewards Commander with a treat as the two are surrounded by the colorful Christmas decorations of the White House.

The new presidential pet arrives six months after Biden and his family mourned the loss of their German shepherd Champ.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home,” a statement from the White House said at the time. “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.”

The statement continued, “He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden.”

In March, Biden’s second German shepherd, a 3-year-old rescue named Major, nipped a Secret Service agent’s hand in an “extremely minor” incident, another Secret Service official confirmed to NBC News.

Major was sent to live at the family’s home in Delaware after the injury. Champ was also being cared for by family friends in Wilmington at the time.

The dogs returned to the White House later that month.

Michael LaRose, the press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, told NBC News that Major received training during his time in Delaware before returning to Washington, D.C.

Major, who was adopted in 2018, became the first rescue dog to live in the White House when the Bidens moved in. The family fostered him from the Delaware Humane Association.