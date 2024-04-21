18-year-old woman fatally shot on Delaware State University campus

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman near a dormitory while she was on campus at Delaware State University early Sunday morning.

Dover Police said that campus police received a call about shots fired on campus at 1:40 a.m. near Warren-Franklin Hall and found her with a gunshot wound to her upper body. The young woman, who was not identified, was not a student of the university and is from Wilmington, about 50 miles north of the school.

“Officers rendered aid to the victim and she was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment,” police said. “Tragically, the 18-year-old died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.”

A homicide investigation has been opened by Dover Police and the department is working with Delaware State University Police on the matter.

Delaware State University students enter the Dover campus. William Bretzger / Delaware News Journal via USA Today Network

Delaware State University said in a statement Sunday that staff members are taking “all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community.”

“Counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office,” the university said. “The campus is closed today, events have been cancelled, and police patrols have been increased. No visitation will be permitted today.”

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.