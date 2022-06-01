A 25-year-old woman was gored by a bison and tossed her 10 feet into the air Monday at Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

The woman, who was visiting from Ohio, came within 10 feet of the animal, while two other people came within 25 yards. Park rules say visitors must remain more than 25 yards from the creatures.

The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, which is close to Old Faithful, when the visitor approached it, the park service said.

“Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air,” the NPS said in a statement. “The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.”

Park medical staff responded to the attack and the woman was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident remained under investigation. The woman is from Grove City, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, the park service said.

Bison have injured more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, and Monday's incident marked the first time this year a visitor was gored, NPS said.

Several encounters with the creatures have happened in recent years, with some captured on social media.

In June 2020, a 72-year-old California woman was gored when she got too close while trying to take photos of a bison.

A month later, another woman played dead to avoid an attack when she tripped and fell as a bison came running toward her in the Wyoming portion of Yellowstone.

CORRECTION (June 1, 2022, 12:25 p.m. ET) A previous version of this article misstated the severity of the woman’s injuries. She survived being gored by a bison at Yellowstone. She was not killed.