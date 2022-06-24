Woman charged with murder after 3-year-old granddaughter found dead in trash can

An Oklahoma grandmother was charged with murder after her 3-year-old granddaughter was found dead at her home on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

In a statement, Oklahoma City Police said they responded to a call at the home of Becky Ann Vreeland, 60, and were told upon arrival that there was "a deceased child at the residence."

"Officers found the body of three-year-old Riley Nolan in a residential trash receptacle at the home," the release said. "The child had obvious signs of trauma to her body."

According to police, Riley had "recently been in the custody of her grandmother," Vreeland. She was interviewed and charged with first degree murder and child neglect on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by NBC affiliate KFOR, Vreeland told police the girl had fallen into the trash bin herself.

Vreeland said that she found Riley on June 18 but didn’t call police or report her death to anyone, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KFOR.

Vreeland said she'd found Riley deceased in the bin and left her because she was "so upset" and didn't want to tell her son about the 3-year-old's death.

KFOR reported the court documents showed both of Riley's siblings said the girl was in her bed the next morning but wouldn't wake up. She also had a purple bruise on her forehead, the siblings told officers according to the affidavit.

The local medical examiner found three separate skull fractures on the girl that were “not consistent with a fall," the station reported.

Law enforcement did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment. Online booking information did not show a lawyer authorized to speak on behalf of Vreeland.