Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears' child molestation case is dismissed

A major lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears has been dropped.

In August, the comedians were accused by a 22-year-old anonymous plaintiff identified as Jane Doe in court documents of forcing her and her younger brother to perform in two sexually suggestive comedy skits when they were minors.

Now, a court document obtained by NBC News and a representative for Haddish have confirmed that the case was dismissed on Sept. 20 after Jane Doe filed the paperwork for dismissal. Reps for Jane Doe did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment, but did issue a statement to TMZ.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us,” she wrote in the statement, TMZ reported.

Spears did not respond to TODAY's request for comment on Sept. 20.

In a lawsuit filed Aug. 30 in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of herself and her younger brother, who is a minor, Jane Doe accused the “Girls Trip” star and the former “MADtv” star of intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish was also accused of negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty, and constructive fraud.

The lawsuit was first reported by The Daily Beast on Sept. 1.

In response to the lawsuit, Debra Opri, the attorney for Spears, told NBC News, “He isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”

Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, also told NBC News at the time that Jane Doe’s mother had “been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years. Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.”

Brettler added that the plaintiff’s mother now “has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

One of the allegations against Haddish and Spears was that the comedians used Jane Doe’s younger brother in a skit called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” filmed at Spears’ home in 2014 when the boy was 7 years old. In the video, Haddish plays the boy’s mother, with Spears “lusting” over the boy who is in his underwear, per the lawsuit.

The skit was originally uploaded to “Funny or Die” as user-generated content and removed in 2018, a spokesman for the site told NBC News.

Haddish addressed the lawsuit and the skit in an Instagram post on Sept. 5, writing, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

“But, clearly, while the sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all---and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it,” she continued. “I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

In documents obtained by NBC News, Jane Doe had previously sent a letter to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón requesting the arrest of Haddish and Spears. Haddish had then requested the lawsuit to be moved to federal court, per documents obtained by NBC News, before its dismissal.

A court document obtained by NBC News shows that the case was dismissed without prejudice, so it cannot be refiled.