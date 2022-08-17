Texas youth football coach shot and killed during scuffle over score, police say

A Texas youth football coach turned himself in to police after he allegedly shot and killed another coach during an argument over the score of the game, according to court documents.

Witnesses told investigators Yaqub Talib, 39, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Michael Hickmon, 43, several times during the argument at the game in Lancaster, Texas, according to a police affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate KXAS.

When police arrived on the scene about 15 miles south of Dallas on Saturday evening, officers found Hickmon suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, back and forearm, according to the affidavit. Medics transported Hickmon to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Before the shooting, there was a disagreement between the opposing coaching staffs over calls made by the referees, witnesses told investigators.

"The altercation became physical leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickman multiple times," police said in a statement.

Talib turned himself into police on Monday, after Lancaster police issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

"Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life but turned himself into the law so he could tell his side of the story," Clark Birdsall, an attorney for Talib, told NBC News on Monday.

Birdsall declined to elaborate on the specifics of what Talib's side of the story is, but added "there are some defensive issues and Yaqub Talib looks forward to being able to have his day in court."

NBC News reported Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, a Pro Bowl cornerback who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos, among other teams, before retiring in 2020. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015.

Police said the investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting is still ongoing, and investigators are working to identify and question all involved. Several people, including children, were present during the shooting, police said.