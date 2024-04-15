IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Comfy flats, lightweight dresses and more Amazon spring fashion finds — starting at just $10

Sydney stabbing: Multiple people injured at a church in new incident in Australia

A video shared widely on social media Monday appears to show a priest being stabbed repeatedly while delivering a sermon.
Image: Opera House Lit To Honour Victims Of Sydney Shopping Mall Stabbing Attack
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a black ribbon in honour of the Bondi Junction victims on April 15, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Six victims, plus the offender, who was shot by police at the scene, are dead following a stabbing attack at Westfield Shopping Centre Bondi Junction in Sydney on April 13, 2024. Brendon Thorne / Getty Images
/ Source: NBC News
By Patrick Smith and Bianca Britton

Sydney was hit by another stabbing incident on Monday, two days after a man stabbed six people to death in a busy shopping mall before being shot by a police officer.

New South Wales Police Force said in an update on X that it responded to a call from a church in Wakekly, a suburb west of Sydney, at 7.10 p.m. local time (5.39 a.m. ET) Monday, where there were reports that “a number of people were stabbed.”

A video shared widely on social media appears to show a priest being stabbed repeatedly, while delivering a sermon, by a man in a black T-shirt who is then tackled by members of the congregation. The church routinely livestreams its services and events.

A subsequent video taken by a church-goer showed people helping the bishop as he lay on the floor.

Police said the incident took place on Welcome Street, where the Christ the Good Shepherd Church, which follows Assyrian Orthodox Christianity, is located.

The church advertised an “Assyrian Bible Preaching” event Monday night, with its bishop, H.G. Mar Mari Emmanuel, whose picture matches that of the man stabbed in the video.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said, and the victims were being treated by paramedics.

A male was arrested and was “assisting police with inquiries,” the statement added.

Police said at 10 p.m. (8 a.m. ET) that they were still on the scene and urged people to avoid the area.

It comes after Saturday’s attack at the Westfield Bondi shopping mall, which also injured nine people.

Police said earlier Monday that they were examining why the lone assailant in that attack had targeted women while avoiding men, and the killer’s father blamed his son’s frustration at not having a girlfriend.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates soon.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com

Patrick Smith

Patrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Bianca Britton