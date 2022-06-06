String of weekend mass shootings leaves at least 12 dead and dozens more injured

At least 12 people were killed and 38 were injured in a 72-hour period of mass shootings across six states over the weekend, one week after nine were killed and more than 60 were injured in shootings during Memorial Day weekend.

Nearly 250 mass shootings have already occurred across America this year. A mass shooting is defined by the Gun Violence Archive as an incident in which “four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.”

The latest string of shootings come in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 31 people, including 19 children, and once again put the spotlight on gun regulations.

Hundreds of people were at a bustling entertainment district on South Street in Philadelphia on Saturday night when police say shooting broke out that resulted in three people being killed and 12 others being injured. The victims range in age from 17 to 69.

A note and flowers honoring the victims of a mass shooting in South Philadelphia are taped to a traffic light post at the corner of South and Third Streets in Philadelphia on June 5, 2022. Kriston Jae Bethel / AFP - Getty Images

“I am furious, not just for my neighborhood, (but) for the whole country," Maureen Long, who witnessed the Philadelphia shooting, told NBC Philadelphia affiliate WCAU.

Officers said they heard multiple gunshots and saw several gunmen firing into the crowd. The shooters remain at large, according to WCAU.

“While many of us were out enjoying the beautiful day in the city, horrendous and unthinkable acts happened," Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference Sunday.

Three hours after the Philadelphia shooting, two people in Chattanooga, Tennessee were killed by gunfire and 12 people were injured at a nightclub.

From Friday through Sunday, there were 13 mass shootings across the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

A shooting in Summerton, South Carolina, left one person dead and seven injured, including five minors, while eight were injured and one killed in a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday.

Three people died and two were injured in a shooting in Saginaw, Michigan, and two people were killed and another two injured in a shooting in Mesa, Arizona. Another shooting in Bibb County, Georgia, ended with a 19-year-old man dead and three others injured, police said.

The wave of shootings came less than two weeks after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Congress has been under pressure to enact new gun measures, but Sen. Chris Murphy said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that lawmakers have no plans to push a bill for a vote that would ban assault weapons or include comprehensive background checks. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would include funding for school safety, mental health services and red flag laws, according to Murphy.

"It’s a test of the federal government as to whether we can deliver at a moment of just fierce anxiety amongst the American public, so we’re closer than ever before," Murphy said on CNN.

Members of the Senate say it's unlikely that a vote will be reached on any gun control measures by the end of the week. The House Oversight and Reform Committee is set to hear from victims and survivors of the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings on Wednesday.