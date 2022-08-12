South Carolina woman dies after being impaled by a beach umbrella, coroner says

A South Carolina woman was killed after being struck by a beach umbrella carried by the wind.

Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a Garden City beach when she was “impaled” by the flying umbrella, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a statement to TODAY.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Aug. 10, at around 12:40 p.m. Perreault was taken to a nearby emergency room and died less than an hour later from chest trauma, Willard said.

One of Perreault’s best friends, Sherry White, who was on the beach at the time, described the tragic incident to local NBC affiliate WMBF News.

“A gust of wind that came through took an umbrella through the air and it just kept going and going,” White said. “Everyone says, ‘Duck,’ and we did, but unfortunately she was in the line of fire.”

White also described Perreault as the “most loving and kind person” she had ever met.

Scotty’s Beach Bar in nearby Surfside Beach also posted a tribute to Perreault on Facebook, calling her a “dear friend” and “kind hearted local.”

“Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman,” the establishment wrote. “To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all.”

Officials from Horry County are investigating the incident, according to WMBF News.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has tips on its website for ensuring beach umbrella safety. The agency recommends burying umbrellas at least 2 feet deep in the sand, and tilting umbrellas into the wind so they don’t catch a breeze and fly away.

The CPSC also recommends using a weight or anchor to secure the umbrella pole, as well as packing sand around the base.