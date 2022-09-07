Obamas unveil their official portraits at the White House

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits, reviving the bipartisan tradition that stalled under the Trump administration.

“Barack and Michelle, welcome home,” President Joe Biden said at a ceremony in the East Room celebrating the former first couple.

The White House Historical Association has facilitated acquiring portraits of presidents and first ladies since 1965. Most presidents and first ladies select artists before they leave office, according to the association. Once completed, the portraits are displayed in the White House.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 7, 2022. Andrew Harnik / AP

Regardless of party affiliation, sitting presidents typically host their immediate predecessors for the unveiling of their official portraits — which then-President Bill Clinton did for George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush did for Clinton, and Obama did for the younger Bush.

Former President Donald Trump did not host an unveiling ceremony during his time in office. There was no official explanation for his lack of such a ceremony for the Obamas.

The event, which is typically held indoors, was further delayed after Biden entered office last year due to the Covid pandemic.

The portraits, along with the artists commissioned, were kept secret until Wednesday. Barack Obama selected artist Robert McCurdy to do his portrait, and Michelle Obama commissioned Sharon Sprung.

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com.