Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to DUI charge, sentenced to 5 days in jail

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in California on Tuesday and was sentenced to five days in jail — though he’ll likely not serve any further time behind bars, authorities said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation stemming from a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco.

Pelosi was not in court on Tuesday, and his lawyer entered the guilty plea on his behalf.

The DUI misdemeanor did not require the defendant’s presence unless ordered by the judge, and Pelosi “was not ordered by the court to personally appear,” according to the DA’s statement.

Although he was sentenced to five days in jail, he’s already served two days and received two more days credit, Assistant DA Paul Gero told NBC News in a statement.

This story first appeared on NBC News.