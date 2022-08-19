Mom is killed by lightning while waiting to pick up her child at school

A Florida woman was killed after she was struck by lightning while waiting to pick up her child from school, authorities said.

The woman's child and an 18-year-old were also injured and hospitalized after the lightning strike, the Winter Springs Fire Department told NBC affiliate WESH. Authorities have not yet identified any of the victims.

According to police, the strike occurred Thursday afternoon in a park behind an elementary school in Winter Springs, Florida, which is about 15 miles north of Orlando.

The Winter Springs Police Department said in a statement that officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital and that the woman later died. The child and 18-year-old are expected to survive their injuries, officials told WESH.

Winter Springs Police Department Capt. Doug Seely told WESH that the mother was standing by a tree at Trotwood Park while waiting for a child to be released from school when the lightning strike occurred.

WESH reports the park is a popular waiting area for parents to pick up their children from Keeth Elementary, as there is a path that connects the park and the school.

At least 14 people have died from lightning strikes in the U.S. so far this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the chances of being struck by lightning are rare and less than one in a million.

The husband of the former "One Tree Hill" actor Bevin Prince died in July after being struck by lightning on the coast of North Carolina, and three people died after lightning struck a tree at Lafayette Park across the street from the White House in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.