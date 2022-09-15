The great mystery behind Saturn’s rings may have been solved

Originally, scientists believed Saturn's rings were over 4 billion years old, when the planet was reasonably young and had a strong gravitational field that could capture asteroids or comets to create its rings. But thanks to NASA missions in the 1980s and, more recently, Cassini's 2004-17 reports, experts believe the rocks in the rings are much younger.

"If they’re not old, they must be a result of a breakup of a body, like a large comet or a moon later on," Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor of planetary science Jack Wisdom, Ph.D., and lead author of the new findings told The Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, the destruction of Chrysalis may explain Saturn's tilt, according to the scientists. All of the planets except Mercury have some tilt, but the loss of a large moon could have exacerbated (or even reduced) the degree to which Saturn tilts.

Francis Nimmo, professor of planetary science at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a co-author of the study, told the Journal: "It ties together two puzzles that had previously been treated as separate. It turns out that you can explain both in a single story."

Co-author Burkhard Militzer, a professor of planetary science at the University of California, Berkeley, noted that Saturn's rings are slowly eroding. "So next time, when you look at Saturn’s rings, we recommend you appreciate them a little more because (they) will not be there forever," he wrote on his website.