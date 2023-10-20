NBC correspondent reveals on air that wife's family members were kidnapped in Israel

Former Israel-based NBC correspondent Martin Fletcher says two members of his wife’s family are being held hostage by Hamas in Israel.

The former Tel Aviv bureau chief shared this news during an appearance on “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle” that aired late Thursday.

Fletcher, who appeared on the show to provide commentary about the Israel-Hamas war, was explaining Hamas’ use of hostages “for psychological warfare” when the discussion turned more personal.

“We talk about six degrees of separation. So Israel’s a tiny country with only one or two degrees of separation. So I just found out today that two of my wife’s family are among the hostages,” Fletcher said.

“So we know that what we’ve found out about Hamas, that they were told to kill the difficult ones and to use the rest as human shields. So this is very personal,” he continued.

Fletcher said the two family members he was referring to are Natalie and Judith Raanan. He did not note how they are related to his wife.

“They’re from Evanston, Illinois. They’re Americans. They were visiting their grandmother for her 85th birthday,” he said. “And they were last seen with their hands tied, being dragged away by the Hamas terrorists.

"So it’s personal, it’s real, and nobody is really confident that it’s possible to get them back alive. Of course, everybody’s hoping.”

On Oct. 12, NBC Chicago reported that a vigil was held by Jewish community members in Evanston, Illinois, for mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan.

According to NBC Chicago, the two have not been heard from since Hamas launched its deadly surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. They are believed to have been captured and taken hostage by Hamas.

“We fear for her. Pray for her. Hope she’s with her mom, we’re not certain of that,” Natalie Raanan’s father told NBC Chicago last week.

Following the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, Hamas took about 200 hostages, Reuters reported on Oct. 20.

Speaking on “The 11th Hour,” Fletcher discussed the current efforts to bring the hostages back.

“(The) United States says they’re doing everything they can, using intelligence resources, whatever other resources they can bring to bear,” he said.

“Israel says hostages are No. 1 priority. But, actually, the bottom line probably is that they’re the No. 2 priority,” he continued.

“The No. 1 priority is to go into Gaza, as Prime Minister Netanyahu said, to kill the Hamas leadership and to destroy Hamas. But the hostages are in the way. So this is a really rather unheard of situation.”