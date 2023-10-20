Two hostages released by Hamas are Judith and Natalie Raanan

Two U.S. hostages taken custody by Hamas, both related to former Israel-based NBC correspondent Martin Fletcher, have been released.

Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie fell into the clutches of Hamas after the militants on Oct. 7 launched a surprise terror attack on Israel. They had been staying on a kibbutz called Nahal Oz, which is located in southern Israel.

Their release was announced by the Israeli prime minister’s office and confirmed by Fletcher a day after the former correspondent went public and said on “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle” that two members of his wife’s family were being held hostage by Hamas.

Mother and daughter were greeted at the Gaza border by Israeli Brigadier General Gal Hirsch and taken to a military base deeper into Israel where they were reunited with worried relatives, a spokesperson from the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

In an interview with NBC News, Fletcher said that his wife has been told that her family members are with the Red Cross in Israel.

There’s “obviously a huge sigh of release and at the same time concern that there are still so many hostages,” Fletcher said.

“The family rallied around them in an extraordinary manner,” Fletcher added of his relatives, “and the fact that it’s actually happened is a miracle.”

The unexpected development came on the same day that the Israeli prime minister’s office reported that more than 200 Israelis were still being held captive and that at least 30 of them were under the age of 16.

Earlier this week, NBC News reported that Hamas had expressed a willingness to release women and children it holds captive.

But Hamas also acknowledged that it did not have custody of all the hostages, some of whom were taken captive by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is another militant group based in Gaza, or by what a former U.S. official briefed on the matter called “random Gaza citizen opportunists.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates