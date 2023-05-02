A mother was stung by bees over 75 times while trying to protect her two children after a swarm disrupted their family photo shoot in the Buckeye Valley area of Arizona, fire officials said.

The mother, who was not identified, was taking outdoor pictures with her children when they were attacked, the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority said in a Facebook post on Sunday. The mother immediately put her two children inside their SUV, resulting in her taking the brunt of the attack.

“The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung,” the agency said.

A firefighter rescues a child from a car after a mother and her two children were swarmed by bees in Arizona's Buckeye Valley. Arizona Fire and Medical Authority

In a 911 call released by the agency, the woman’s mother begged for help.

“Please hurry, please hurry. My daughter can’t get into the car, she’s being attacked by bees. My granddaughters are with her. Please send some help,” the caller says.

The City of Buckeye Fire Department responded and safely removed the children from the car by spraying the SUV with foam. Video released by the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority showed firefighters hosing down the vehicle while they carried a child to the fire truck.

Both children were rescued without injuries. The mother was hospitalized but has since recovered, the agency said.

Fire officials used the incident to remind people of what they should do if they are attacked by a swarm of bees. The best option is to get inside a safe place, the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority said. If that is not possible, the person should run in a straight line and cover their face and find shelter. The agency warned that you should never get into water and do not try to fight the bees.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.