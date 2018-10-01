Meet the female Olympian who overcame troubled past to be a menswear model

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

At age 19, Casey Legler was an Olympic swimmer with a budding career, but she was also suffering from addictions to drugs and alcohol after being raped. Today, she’s overcome her struggles and has taken the modeling industry by storm as a menswear model. Legler, who shares her experience in her memoir, “Godspeed,” joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about her life now, the #MeToo movement and how she doesn’t let gender define her.