Mass shooting in Texas leaves 5 dead, including 8-year-old child

A suspect is at large following a shooting Friday night at a home in Cleveland, Texas, that left five people, including an 8-year-old child, dead, authorities said.

Four of the victims were found dead inside a residence on Walters Road in the Trails End area, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The child died at a hospital.

Authorities said deputies were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a harassment complaint.

“While enroute, the communications center received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatch location,” the department said.

Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters that the deceased victims were all from Honduras and ranged in age from 8 to 40.

Three other people were taken to the hospital, according to authorities. Sheriff Capers said the three juveniles were “covered in blood” but it’s not clear if they had been shot.

Two others in the home were evaluated on scene and released, the sheriff’s office said.

An arrest warrant was issued for the shooter and a judge assigned a $5 million bond. The sheriff said the suspect is a Mexican national and faces five counts of murder.

“This is still a very fluid scene and an active investigation. The Texas Rangers are currently on scene aiding with the investigation,” authorities said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.