A New Jersey man was sentenced to two years probation for insurance fraud after he faked a slip-and-fall accident that was caught on tape, authorities said Wednesday.

Alexander Goldinsky, who lives in Randolph, about 40 miles west of New York City, claimed he had fallen in the cafeteria at his job in Woodbridge last year, Middlesex County prosecutors said.

Man sentenced in fake slip and fall https://t.co/NdzFuLdxW5 pic.twitter.com/etrZph8zRt — Middlesex Prosecutor (@MCProsecutor) November 6, 2019

But surveillance video showed how Goldinsky filled a cup with ice from a drink dispenser, appeared to make sure no one was around, and then intentionally spilled cubes on the floor. He then lowered himself to the ground and got on his back to feign slipping on the ice, footage showed.

Goldinsky, 58, "placed himself on the ground, and waited until he was discovered," according to a statement by prosecutors. "Thereafter, he sought medical attention claiming a head injury and he caused false claims to be submitted to the insurance company."

He will also have to perform 14 hours of community service and pay $563 in restitution for the false insurance claim he filed between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1 of last year, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 16.