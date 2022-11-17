IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Holiday Plaza: Exclusive deals up to 50% off from BaubleBar, Allbirds, more

Man, 25, dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after falling when truck passes under bridge

Police say the man may have also been recording himself prior to his death.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

A 25-year-old man in Houston died after he climbed or jumped to the top of an 18-wheeler and began dancing before he fell from the truck as it passed under a bridge on Nov. 10, police said.

The incident took place at 200 Eastex Freeway at about 11:35 a.m.

“The driver of a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was traveling southbound near the above address when, unknown to him, a male jumped or climbed onto the top of the trailer portion of the vehicle,” the Houston Police Department said in a news release. “The male then began dancing and possibly recording himself. 

“As the 18-wheeler passed underneath the Tuam Street bridge, the male was struck and knocked off the trailer onto the freeway main lanes.”

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene and took the man, who has not been identified, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The driver of the 18-wheeler was determined not to be impaired and was questioned and released,” police said.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. NBC News has reached out to the police department for more details.

Caught on camera: Police chase wrong-way driver on TX highway

Nov. 10, 202200:30
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.