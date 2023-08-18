Lizzo’s current backup dancers have expressed support for the singer, thanking her for “shattering limitations and kicking in the door way” for them as the artist faces a lawsuit from former dancers accusing her of sexual harassment and fat-shaming.

In an Instagram post, Lizzo’s dance troupe, known as the “Big Grrrls,” said they have “had the time of our lives” on “The Special Tour,” which ended in July.

“We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for,” the post said.

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose!” it continued.

The statement comes just over two weeks after Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was hit with a lawsuit from former dancers accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, allegations the singer denies. NBC News was first to report on the lawsuit.

Among the allegations were that the singer pressured one of them to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club and subjected the group to an “excruciating” audition after making false accusations that they were drinking on the job.

Lizzo dismissed the allegations as false, calling the claims made by three former dancers “unbelievable” and “outrageous.”

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” the 35-year-old singer shared on Instagram. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” she said.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” Lizzo said in the statement, calling the allegations “sensationalized stories.”

Lizzo stated that in creating her music and performances, “sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Ron Zambrano, the attorney representing the former dancers who filed the lawsuit, responded in a statement saying Lizzo’s “denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress.”

“Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans,” Zambrano said. “The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences,” the attorney said.

Zambrano and Marty Singer, an attorney representing Lizzo, did not immediately respond to overnight requests for comment from NBC News.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com.