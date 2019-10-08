A Washington inmate who received the support of Kim Kardashian West was released from prison after being sentenced to life as a teenager for murdering a man.

Momolu Stewart, 39, walked out of the Central Detention Facility on Monday after serving just over 23 years, a prison spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. According to court documents, Judge Robert Salerno on Friday suspended Stewart's sentence to time served plus three days.

He will be on supervised probation for five years, the documents state.

Stewart, and his co-defendant Kareem McCraney, were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 1997 shooting death of Mark Rosebure, according to the Washington Post.

At a resentencing hearing, McCraney said that he and Stewart went to confront Rosebure at an apartment building in Washington and Rosebure made a gesture to his waistband, which prompted Stewart and McCraney to pull out their weapons and open fire.

Stewart was 16 at the time of the shooting and tried as an adult. He petitioned for release under the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act. The act states that juveniles who are convicted as adults can petition for a reduced sentence after serving 20 years of their original sentence. McCraney was released last year.

While in prison, Stewart earned a GED and college credits under Georgetown University's Prison Scholar program. He met Kardashian West in July when she went to the prison to learn more about the program.

A month later, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote a letter to Salerno highlighting Stewart's achievements while behind bars and urging the judge to accept the man's petition to be released.

"I have no doubt that if his petition is granted, that Momolu would be an asset to his community, rather than a threat to public safety," she wrote in the letter obtained by the Washington Post.

In the letter, the reality star said during her visit to the Central Detention Facility prison, she talked to Stewart about the murder.

"While he cannot go back and change what happened when he was 16 years old. he takes responsibility for the pain he has caused to the victim's family, and feels true remorse for his role in the crime that resulted in the loss of life," she wrote.

Marc Howard, a government and law professor at Georgetown and director of the Prison Scholar Program, thanked Kardashian West for her support, writing in a tweet Monday: "I can guarantee you that Momolu will become a force for good in our community."

Momolu Stewart is FREE! 22 years after a life sentence, my student and friend emerged into the loving arms of family and friends. Special thanks to @KimKardashian for her support. I can guarantee you that Momolu will become a force for good in our community. @guprisonjustice pic.twitter.com/C5s5ulwH15 — Marc Howard (@marcmhoward) October 7, 2019

Kardashian West tweeted that she was happy Stewart was home.

I can’t wait for people to hear his story. I’m so happy he’s home 🙏🏼 https://t.co/kF2i6Bc8L4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 8, 2019

Stewart celebrated his release by sharing several photos and videos to an Instagram account believed to belong to him. In one Instagram Story, he is seen with a big smile on his face as he hugs a woman.

"Finally free. I am humble by the experience and grateful to our Creator," read a caption on one of his posts.

Kardashian West, who is studying to become a lawyer, has also advocated on behalf of former inmates Alice Marie Johnson and Matthew Charles, both of whom were released after serving lengthy prison sentences.