Influencer Nikita Dragun arrested at Miami hotel and charged with felony battery

Influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested Monday night at a hotel in Miami and charged with felony assault of a police officer, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Dragun, 26, who is transgender and well-known online for content about her transition, makeup and style, has 27 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Her representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Over the past week, Dragun has posted videos and photos of herself in Miami, including at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach. It was there that police officers responded to a call about a disorderly patron just after 6 p.m. Monday, the arrest affidavit provided to NBC News said.

The affidavit says hotel security told police officers that she had been “causing a disturbance and being extremely disorderly,” including “walking around the pool area unclothed.” When confronted, the security staffer told police, Dragun threw water on a hotel staffer.

When police officers went to Dragun’s hotel room, they could hear loud music from inside, the affidavit said. After knocking and identifying themselves as Miami Beach police, the affidavit said, she opened the door and was told by the hotel security accompanying the officers that she could be escorted from the property. Dragun shut the door before reopening it and asking “Do you want more?” She then swung an open water bottle toward the officers and staff, “causing the water to hit and spill on” the security guard and one of the officers, the affidavit said.

Dragun was arrested on the felony assault charge, as well as misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, the affidavit said. She was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where she was booked just before 10 p.m., according to its inmate profile for her. The profile states her bond was set at $2,000.

Dragun has publicly struggled with her mental health over the past year. In December, she shared on Instagram that she had been involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital in Virginia for eight days starting on Thanksgiving Day. In a YouTube video in May that has since been removed from her channel, she said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Hours before the arrest, Dragun tweeted about a separate altercation with Miami-based DJ and producer duo Black V Neck. The musicians told NBC News in a direct message that the altercation happened Saturday night at LIV, a Miami nightclub that attracts celebrity guests, after Black V Neck performed there with DJ Afrojack. On Sunday, Black V Neck tweeted that Dragun had shoved one of them after he told her not to steal their liquor bottle.

Dragun responded that she was “escorted” out of the venue by six security guards after seeing Black V Neck push a woman, which Black V Neck said was false both in a tweet and in a direct message to NBC News.

“Bottom line. i see a man put hands on a woman. please ‘call the cops.’ cus need u forget. i know i look like a Doll on the outside, but i still hit like a Dude,” Dragun tweeted early Monday. She was arrested later that day, the affidavit said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.