F1 is coming to Las Vegas. How to watch the inaugural Grand Prix

Start your engines! The Las Vegas Grand Prix is just around the corner.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the first time a Formula One race has come to the Sin City since the 1980s, and F1 is promising an “unforgettable race cutting right through the neon heart of the city.”

The Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 will feature a 3.8-mile track passing through Sin City’s famous casinos, hotels and other landmarks.

For fans who can’t make it to Las Vegas in person, here’s how to watch and stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix from home.

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 10 p.m. PST. This means it will air at 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, on the East Coast.

Both ESPN and ABC will broadcast the Las Vegas Grand Prix live at 9:55 p.m. PST. The race will also be available to stream on the ESPN+ app.

ESPN Deportes will also broadcast the Grand Prix in Spanish.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will also be available to stream on F1 TV Pro, Formula One's subscription streaming service.

It is also possible to stream ESPN’s live race coverage via Fubo, a streaming subscription service.

How to watch pre-race events

ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes and will air the Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 9:30 p.m. PST (12:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 16).

Then in the lead-up to Saturday's race, there's plenty of events to watch.

Here's a schedule (all times in PST):

Thursday, Nov. 16

Practice 1 (En Español): 8:25 p.m. PST — ESPN3

Practice 1: 8:25 p.m. PST — ESPN2

Practice 2 (En Español): 11:55 p.m. PST — ESPN Deportes

Practice 2: 11:55 p.m. PST — ESPN

Friday, Nov. 17