Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Want more from Sunday TODAY? Catch up on our interviews and features here

Highs and Lows: Bug crawls on FSU athlete, Steve Scalise returns to baseball practice

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

Highs and Lows: Bug crawls on FSU athlete, Steve Scalise returns to baseball practice

Jun.10.201803:08

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the traffic stop that turned into an incredible reunion, the man caught on camera driving backwards out of traffic, the bug seen crawling up the neck of FSU star baseball player Anna Shelnutt, and Rep. Steve Scalise returning to the baseball field to practice for the annual game between Democrats and Republicans nearly a year after he was shot practicing for last year’s game.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today