Highs and Lows: Bug crawls on FSU athlete, Steve Scalise returns to baseball practice

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the traffic stop that turned into an incredible reunion, the man caught on camera driving backwards out of traffic, the bug seen crawling up the neck of FSU star baseball player Anna Shelnutt, and Rep. Steve Scalise returning to the baseball field to practice for the annual game between Democrats and Republicans nearly a year after he was shot practicing for last year’s game.