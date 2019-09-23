A Texas high school football player collapsed and died in his twin brother's arms on Friday night after complaining of shortness of breath, his family said.

Dashaud Williams told NBCDFW that his twin brother, Deshaud Williams, 16, a sophomore defensive tackle on the Lewisville High School junior varsity team, fell to the ground when the two were running around in the school's parking lot on Friday.

"We started jogging a little bit more and he was like, 'Da, I can’t breathe,'" Dashaud Williams said. "I was like, 'You good? Come on, we're going to get home.' And he was like, 'I can't breathe. I'm about to pass out.' And I ran to him and he fell to his knees and fell on his back."

Williams held his brother after calling 911 for an ambulance.

"His heart couldn't take no more and he died in his brother's hands," the boys' mother, Razel Sheppard, told NBC Dallas.

Today our hearts are broken. Please keep the Fighting Farmer community in your prayers as we mourn the loss of a student athlete — Lewisville Football (@LHSFball) September 21, 2019

The official cause of death has not been determined and is pending an autopsy. Williams did not have any prior health issues, Sheppard said.

Family, friends and teammates gathered to honor Williams on Sunday night with a balloon release at Central Park in Lewisville, which is north of Dallas.

"There was no better friend you could have," Darren Johnson, 17, told NBCDFW. "He'll always be in our hearts."