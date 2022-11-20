Girl dies after she’s hit by truck in Raleigh Christmas parade; driver charged

A girl was killed after she was hit by a truck pulling a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, authorities said Saturday.

The driver of a vehicle in the parade lost control near an intersection and hit the girl while traveling at a low rate of speed, police said in a news release. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition and later died. No one else was injured in the Saturday morning crash.

Police said three people were in the vehicle, which was pulling a float with numerous people on it. The driver cooperated with detectives and has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade. Authorities have not released the person’s name.

The girl, who has not been identified, was a member of CC & Company Dance Complex, local news media reported. The dance school released a statement on Facebook.

“We are still in shock as we write these words to you. This morning’s events have devastated us. We also know many of our young ones witnessed this tragedy and that is hard to fathom as well,” the statement read. “Please reach out and check on each other. Please pray for our dance families, especially those directly affected.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he was “devastated about the tragedy.

“In a joyous season on what should be a happy day, we instead mourn for this family and their friends as we keep them in our prayers,” he wrote on Twitter.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said her heart “aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident.”

Police inspected the truck after the accident, but have not released any information about whether there were possible mechanical failures, The News & Observer reported. It is believed that the truck’s brakes may have failed.

The parade was canceled after the incident.