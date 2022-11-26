7-year-old honored in local ceremony after saving family from fire

A 7-year-old Georgia boy is being celebrated by his community for saving his family’s life after a fire broke out at their home.

Keegan Sinclair woke his parents on the morning on Nov. 18 when he noticed the house filling with smoke, according to a Facebook post shared by the White Count Public Safety page on Thanksgiving Day.

The Sinclair family—including Keegan's parents, Kevin and Savannah, and his younger brother Maddox—was able to evacuate the premises, where they noticed the fire coming from the exterior of their home. According to the post, the fire was caused by an apparent electrical issue.

“During this time of year we reflect on things we are thankful for,” said David Murphy, Director of the White County Office of Public Safety, in the post. “This Thanksgiving season we are thankful for this young man (Keegan Sinclair) and his quick actions that ultimately saved his family and home.”

According to a Feb. 2022 report from the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments responded to an estimated average of 46,700 home fires that involved electrical failure or malfunction each year between 2015 and 2019.

Newlyweds Doran Smith and David Squillante were in Barcelona when they saw several women running out of a building and spotted flames coming from the doorway. The couple, along with fellow bystanders, helped moved children out of the smoke-filled nursery and into the lobby of a high school across the street until fire crews arrived.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Keegan’s heroic act was celebrated by members of the White County Fire Service, media, members of the community, as well as the rest of the Sinclair family during a ceremony held at the White County Fire Station Four.

During the ceremony, Keegan was given a Certificate of Recognition by the White County Fire Service, in addition to a gift basket donated by a local Chick-fil-A in Cleveland, Ga. To end the ceremony, local firefighters took Keegan on a tour of the Fire Engine and Rescue Truck.

“All of these firefighters and first responders have gathered this evening to recognize the true hero on this call,” stated Michael LeFevre, the White County Fire Services Division Chief, in the Facebook post. “If it wasn’t for Keegan and his quick thinking, this call could have ended in a tragedy.”