Fresno airport workers fired for recording viral video

A group of employees from Fresno Yosemite International Airport said they lost their jobs after they went viral with a TikTok video showing them cutting loose at work.

The video was uploaded to the social media platform TikTok on January 24 and gained a new audience after it circulated on Twitter this week.

In the video, one member of the ground crew at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California is seen shouting into a traffic cone, before several colleagues jump out of a baggage cart and dance. The group also busted a few moves inside the passenger area.

#NEWS: Fresno Airport experiences several delays. Cause remains unknown.pic.twitter.com/9GOLfsDLdo — The Fresno Tea ☕️ (@TheFresnoTea) February 6, 2020

The employees said they had about 30 minutes left on their shift, were done with work and decided to have some fun.

"The plane for the day was already done, all the luggage was taken care of, all of our duties were done, so we decided to make a little video," Dannon Kredo, one of the stars of the video, told NBC News affiliate KSEE.

Kredo, along with his colleague, Tommy Chan, said they didn't hear from their bosses until the video started to go viral online.

"We heard from our bosses after our video hit about like 300,000 views, and so we had got the attention of a lot of people apparently, and I guess that they didn’t like that," Kredo said.

The video now has more than 51,000 likes on TikTok. The four fired employees in the video were ramp agents, who were contracted by a separate company, however Fresno Yosemite International Airport denounced the "inappropriate behavior" in the video.

"In the video, the employees’ inappropriate behavior in the work environment displays poor judgment and does not reflect the conduct expected of individuals working at FAT," the airport said in a statement to KSEE.

"The company employing these individuals has taken corrective action concerning the parties involved, as well as instructed the removal of the unauthorized video from social media. FAT is working with the company to retrain its staff on appropriate behavior and to prevent these types of events in the future."