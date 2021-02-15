Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Vincent Jackson found dead at Tampa hotel

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead at Florida hotel Monday, authorities said.

Jackson, 38, was found at a Homewood Suites Brandon by a housekeeper who went to check on his room, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The former NFL player had been staying at the hotel, in a suburb just outside the heart of Tampa, since January and was recently reported missing by his family.

The sheriff’s office said deputies located and spoke to Jackson on Friday, a day after a formal report was filed.

“After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled,” the sheriff’s office said.

The county medical examiner’s office will determine Jackson’s cause of death. Authorities said there was an open and active investigation into the matter, though noted there were no visible signs of trauma on Jackson when he was found.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

Jackson was a native of Colorado who was drafted to the National Football League by the San Diego Chargers in 2005. He signed on to the Buccaneers in 2012 as part of a five-year contract with the team.

He retired from professional football in 2018, but stayed a resident of South Tampa.

A three-time Pro Bowl player, Jackson left the University of Northern Colorado just 15-credit hours shy of a degree before entering the draft, according to the school. He later finished his degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.