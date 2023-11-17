Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home, family says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, has entered hospice care at home, her family said Friday.

The family announced earlier this year that she has dementia.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, is also receiving hospice care at their home in Plains, Georgia.

“She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” according to a statement from grandson Jason Carter, “the Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

In September, the couple made an appearance at a festival in their hometown, riding in a black SUV at the Plains Peanut Festival.

