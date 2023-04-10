3 dead after 5 shot at Easter egg hunt in an Orlando park

An Easter egg hunt in an Orlando, Florida, park turned deadly after a gunman shot five people, killing three.

The victims have been identified as 16-year-old Tristan Morgan, 33-year-old Patriza Deterville and 38-year-old Jamal Watson, the Orlando Police Department confirmed in a press release to TODAY.com.

The fourth shooting victim is in critical condition and the fifth suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on April 9, OPD officers responded to calls about a shooting at the event, which took place in Poppy Park, located in the 5400 block of Lescot Lane, according to the department's release.

The five shooting victims were transported to area hospitals, where three of the victims succumbed to their injuries.

The department confirmed that all victims are "accounted for," noting that rumors about a toddler being shot at the event have been circulating on social media and are false.

The shootings are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.