We all know that life often sends us in directions we don’t expect…challenging everything about what we believe in and who we are.

In the newest episode of her series "The New Rules," Jill Martin is sitting down with three incredible women who have harnessed their internal power to lead genuine lives…and show us all what it means to “find yourself.”

Join Jill as she has a conversation about living authentically with Bozoma Saint John, the first Black C-suite executive at Netflix and author of the new memoir “The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss and Survival,” Chari Cuthbert, the creator of the jewelry brand ByChari, and Broadway actor, transgender activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

The full episode premieres on TODAY All Day on Nov. 1.