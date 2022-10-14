Jill Martin explores how women are rewriting the rules in new TODAY All Day series

For TODAY All Day's series "The New Rules," TODAY contributor Jill Martin is sitting down with intergenerational women from various backgrounds, industries and crossroads to discuss what women are experiencing as they move up in the work place, move into motherhood, face aging and more. Together, they reveal how women are redefining existing rules for how women live their lives.

In its premiere episode, Jill talks with the CEO of Girls Who Code Reshma Saujani and Omsom Founders Vanessa and Kim Pham to explore being a woman at work. From how to find balance in the workforce, breaking down the bossy stereotype and looking towards career pivots, each brings their personal and honest take on the workforce.

The full episode premieres on TODAY All Day on Oct. 18.