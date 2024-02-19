Police have identified 2 Colorado dorm shooting victims as student, 24, and woman, 26

Police have identified the two people shot and killed in a Colorado university dorm room as they continue to search for a suspect.

Police say Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, were found shot dead in a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs dorm on Friday morning.

Investigators have not named a suspect but believe the two victims most likely knew the shooter, they said.

“Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” the statement from police reads.

Police cited an El Paso County coroner’s office autopsy for the identities but have not yet revealed the exact cause and manner of death.

Here's everything we know so far about the two victims.

The scene at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in the aftermath of the shooting. TODAY

Samuel Knopp

Knopp was originally from Parker, a town about 60 miles north of the campus.

He was a student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting and seemingly before she was made aware of her son's death, Knopp's mother took to Facebook to decry gun violence and lack of stricter firearm regulations.

“This hits way too close to home and it makes me want to vomit,” Amy Elswick Knopp wrote in a post with a 7:46 a.m. timestamp. “All the ‘thoughts and prayers’ in the world mean nothing without action to back them up. Second Amendment rights should not supersede people’s right to be safe at school, in grocery stores, in movie theatres, at church or anywhere else they go. PERIOD.”

By the evening, comments supporting Elswick Knopp's stance had shifted to condolences.

In a statement, the university's chancellor said Knopp had been a music major.

“Sam was a senior studying music and a beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department,” Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said. “He was an accomplished guitar player and an extremely talented musician.”

A video shared to the UCCS Music Program YouTube page shows Knopp at his junior year recital. Clad in a short sleeve dress shirt against the backdrop of an evening cityscape, Knopp played guitar alongside several other musicians.

He also performed solo at times, switching from acoustic guitar to electric.

Celie Rain Montgomery

Less is known at this time about the other victim in the shooting, Montgomery.

She was not a student at the university, officials have said.

Her Linkedin page says she was a health and wellness copywriter and her little-used X account identifies her as a "Health & Wellness Copywriter, mom, and lifelong learner/researcher."

In her statement, Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet also paid tribute to Montgomery.

"Celie, although she was not a student, will be mourned by our campus community," Sobanet said.

Classes on campus were canceled on Monday, with a "healing walk" scheduled for the afternoon.