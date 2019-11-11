Michigan State University basketball player Cassius Winston starred on the court Sunday, one day after his younger brother died after being hit by a train.

Zachary Winston, a sophomore who played basketball for Albion College in Michigan, died when he was struck by a train Saturday night. Authorities believe the 19-year-old may have stepped in front of the train on purpose, reports MLive.

Cassius Winston, 21, a preseason first-team All-American guard, scored 17 points and dished out 11 assists in the Spartans’ 100-47 blowout of Binghamton and left the court to a standing ovation.

After the game, Cassius, whose other brother, Khy, also plays on Albion's basketball team, posted a tribute to his brother on Instagram, in which he alluded to troubles Zachary may have had.

“I love you bro, w everything I have in my entire body. I love you so much, if I could carry yo pain I would wear it on my shoulders just to see you happy and wouldn’t think twice," he began. "I understand it was to much, I understand I really do and yo story won’t end here. I can promise you that, the next time I run into someone in your situation ima save them, cause that’s wha you would want me to do."

Winston, who is in his senior season, mentioned how Zachary had "fought every demon" prior to his death.

This won't be the last ovation Cassius Winston gets at the Breslin Center, but it might be the most emotional. pic.twitter.com/vh6oTfg09H — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2019

"I need you, I miss you. But I’m so proud of you, bro you fought every demon w everything you had in you," he wrote. "You went to war w yourself every single day not knowing if you could win that battle. And you won time after time. You stood tall and you let your family love you, you gave me everything I asked for, just one day you didn’t have enough strength."

Cassius Winston, middle, and his brother, Khy Winston, right, watch warmups prior to Michigan State's game against the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday in East Lansing. Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

"Wish your story coulda had a diff ending, it’s ok tho enjoy it up there. Ima see you soon enough," he concluded.

Albion College President Dr. Mauri A. Ditzler said in a statement that Zachary was "an extremely charismatic young man with an infectious smile."

“Zach was a recognized leader who was well known across every facet of our campus," Ditzler said. "He was a fantastic student with a world of potential before him. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.”

Michigan State is currently the top team in the country, although the squad is expected to take a tumble in the rankings after opening their season with a loss last week.