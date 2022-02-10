With a team of mostly college kids, USA hockey aiming for another ‘Miracle’ in Beijing

University of Michigan sophomore Matt Beniers, who, at 19, is the youngest player on the team, says age is not important.

“I don’t think people really look at ages. You’re here to do a job and you got to get it done no matter if you’re 19 or you’re 40,” he told TODAY.

The team is also aware of the 1980 hockey team, whose story was chronicled in the 2004 Kurt Russell movie “Miracle.”

“Every single really hockey player in the in the United States has watched that movie and kind of knows what, you know, that team had to go through,” Brock Faber, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, told TODAY.

While the focus may be on the players’ ages, Beniers says there are also veterans whose experience can only help. Forward Brian O’Neill, for example, is the lone player who competed in the 2018 Olympics.

“You got older guys, and they’ve been around the block. I think it also brings a nice calming presence on the ice and in the locker room,” Beniers said.

The men's hockey team (right) hopes to replicate the success of the 1980 gold medal squad, whose story was featured in the 2004 movie "Miracle" (left). Alamy, Getty Images

Both Faber and Beniers think this U.S. team can take home the gold medal.

“We believe 100% that we can win a gold medal, for sure,” Faber said.

The quest for this squad to make its own miracle on ice gets underway Thursday when it faces in China.