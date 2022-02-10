With a team of mostly college kids, USA hockey aiming for another ‘Miracle’ in Beijing

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The U.S. men's hockey team is as young as it's been in nearly two decades. But inexperience isn't deterring them from their goal of winning a medal. "We think we can play with anyone."

Meet the young underdogs of the US men’s hockey team at 2022 Winter Olympics

Feb. 10, 202202:47
By Drew Weisholtz

The United States men’s hockey team may be light on years, but it’s heavy on determination.

The squad competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is one of the youngest rosters the national team has put on the ice since 1994. The team is comprised of mostly college players after the NHL pulled its players out of the Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns.

The team features 15 college students and five teenagers, but they’re not letting a lack of international experience deter them from focusing on their own “Miracle on Ice, a reference to the squad that took down heavily the favored Soviet Union in 1980.

At 33, Brian O'Neill, at right, is one of the veterans of a young national men's hockey team.Elsa / Getty Images

University of Michigan sophomore Matt Beniers, who, at 19, is the youngest player on the team, says age is not important.

“I don’t think people really look at ages. You’re here to do a job and you got to get it done no matter if you’re 19 or you’re 40,” he told TODAY.

The team is also aware of the 1980 hockey team, whose story was chronicled in the 2004 Kurt Russell movie “Miracle.”

Team USA Defenseman brock faber

“Every single really hockey player in the in the United States has watched that movie and kind of knows what, you know, that team had to go through,” Brock Faber, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, told TODAY.

While the focus may be on the players’ ages, Beniers says there are also veterans whose experience can only help. Forward Brian O’Neill, for example, is the lone player who competed in the 2018 Olympics.

“You got older guys, and they’ve been around the block. I think it also brings a nice calming presence on the ice and in the locker room,” Beniers said.

The men's hockey team (right) hopes to replicate the success of the 1980 gold medal squad, whose story was featured in the 2004 movie "Miracle" (left).Alamy, Getty Images

Both Faber and Beniers think this U.S. team can take home the gold medal.

“We believe 100% that we can win a gold medal, for sure,” Faber said.

The quest for this squad to make its own miracle on ice gets underway Thursday when it faces in China.

Drew Weisholtz

