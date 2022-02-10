Chloe Kim’s boyfriend posted the cutest message after her historic Olympic win

Snowboarding fans the world over are celebrating Chloe Kim’s historic halfpipe win — including one of her very biggest admirers, boyfriend Evan Berle.

The 21-year-old Team USA star raked in a near-perfect score of 94.00 points in her halfpipe run in Beijing Wednesday and took the top medal, making her the first woman to ever win back-to-back Olympic gold in the snowboarding halfpipe

Moments after that feat, her skateboarding beau celebrated her with several posts on his Instagram story.

Berle's message of love and support after Kim's big win. evanberle / Instagram

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of this girl right now!" Berle wrote alongside a sweet photo of the two of them. "I am so honored to be a part of your life and this journey the last couple years. You have worked so hard for this moment. I love you so much ❤️"

In addition to that message, Berle shared several video clips other friends and family members posted of Kim's winning moment, each illustrating the excitement and pride they all felt.

Kim's repeat Olympic performance comes a little more than a month after the young couple celebrated something else — their second anniversary together on Jan. 1.

Historic halfpipe champ Chloe Kim with skateboarder Evan Berle. evanberle / Instagram

Neither of them posted about that this year, which is understandable given the Olympic grind Kim has been under as she prepared for the Beijing Games. But last year, in honor of their first anniversary, they both took time to mark the occasion on social media.

"One year down, many more to go," Berle wrote alongside a set of photos of the happy couple. "Happy anniversary beautiful girl, you make every single part of life better and I am so lucky to spend everyday with my best friend."

In a post of her own, Kim returned the felicitations.

"Happy anniversary bubs!" she wrote in her signature casual style. "You’re pretty funny and I’m not sick of you yetttt.. hehe. Seriously the best quarantine buddy I could ask for and am so grateful for you. Love you lots, thanks for picking up those waffles."